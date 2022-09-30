LANCASTER, Wis. — A historic Lancaster movie theater reopened this week after closing for mold removal and cleanup.
The Grantland Theatre, 218 S. Madison St., reopened Tuesday after being closed for two weeks. The one-screen theater returned with a 7 p.m. showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said the theater temporarily was closed after mold was found in the city-owned building. The repairs and cleaning cost the city around $23,000.
Carlson said a malfunction with one of the building’s recirculation fans led to a buildup of high humidity and low circulation, which encouraged the growth of mold and mildew.
“From detected to repaired, it took about two weeks,” he said. “We got the (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system) fixed, and then we hired ServiceMaster to clean it up. They did the seats, the walls, curtains, floors. It was the whole nine yards.”
Carlson said the theater is now clean and safe for use. No negative health effects were reported by staff or visitors due to the mold ahead of the cleaning.
The city leases the building to State Theatres, a company which also owns and operates theaters in Platteville, Boscobel and Dodgeville.
Repeated attempts to contact State Theatres for this story were unsuccessful.
In May, Lancaster City Council members approved a three-year contract with the company to continue to operate the Grantland Theatre. Under the terms of that contract, State Theatres will pay the city $6,000 per year to use the space.
The Grantland Theatre is located within the City Hall building and was constructed in the early 20th century. In addition to movie screenings, it also hosts productions for the Lancaster Community Players, a local theater group.
Carlson said the theater has become an integral part of the Lancaster community over the years.
“There are important elements in every small town that hold the community together: public schools, public libraries, the swimming pool,” Carlson said. “Here, we’re fortunate enough to also have the Grantland Theatre.”
The theater now will resume regular showings. Information on screenings and showtimes is available online at lancaster.statetheatres.com.
