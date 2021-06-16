BALDWIN, Iowa -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reported this morning that a 5-year-old boy actually wasn't abducted Tuesday -- a report that prompted the issuance of a statewide Amber Alert.
A press release states that at about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, it was reported that the boy "was abducted by his parents while in the custody of his caretaker" in the Baldwin area.
"Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined this wasn’t actually an abduction to prevent the court-ordered placement of the child like it was initially reported," the release states, though no additional information was released regarding the incident.
Given that the report was not an abduction, the Telegraph Herald is not again sharing the names of those involved.