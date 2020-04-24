Police said a Peosta, Iowa, man has been arrested for using a social media app in an attempt to entice an underage girl into a sexual relationship.
Seth M. Fuoco, 24, was arrested Thursday night at 815 Montcrest St. in Dubuque on a warrant charging lascivious acts with a child. He participated in an initial appearance this morning in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Fuoco remains held at the Dubuque County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Police in November received a report about Fuoco allegedly using Snapchat to entice a minor. The girl was younger than 13 years old at the time, according to court documents.
Police said they recorded several obscene messages sent to the girl from an account registered to Fuoco.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.