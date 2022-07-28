The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reported Wednesday that Dubuque Specialty Care will be fined $20,000 after a resident was inappropriately discharged and left outside for 11 hours overnight.
The DIA received an “immediate jeopardy” complaint of neglect on June 27. An investigation completed July 13 found that the events leading to the complaint included six state and three federal code violations.
Despite an acknowledged backlog of complaints filed during the pandemic, DIA Director Larry Johnson said investigators responded quickly to the complaint at Dubuque Specialty Care.
“DIA timely entered the facility within the two-business-day CMS requirement on June 27th,” he said in an emailed response to Telegraph Herald questions.
The deficiencies report details policy misunderstandings and miscommunication among staff which permitted the resident to leave the facility and not be allowed back in. The man was in an unfamiliar wheelchair and went without prescribed medication, including insulin. These resulted in the resident hailing a taxi, injuring himself trying to enter it and requiring hospital care.
Dubuque Specialty Care owner, Care Initiatives Inc., did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the incident over the past two weeks.
According to the report, the man’s care plan identified him as a smoker who could be allowed outside unsupervised to smoke. Staff members told DIA investigators that a new administrator told staff on June 22 that residents would no longer be allowed to go outside, smoke and then come back inside, without an authorized person taking them off-campus. The administrator told DIA investigators Dubuque Specialty Care had long been a smoke-free campus, but that rules had not been enforced. Residents’ door codes were changed to enforce the policy. The report shows that no written notice of changes to the smoking policy or enforcement was given to residents.
At about 5 p.m. on June 22, the man wheeled himself toward a door to smoke outside as he long had, but was told he could not. Upset, the man argued and became “verbally abusive” to staff. A staff member then told the man that if he left, he would have to sign a “discharge against medical advice” form and not return. He refused to do so. Later, another employee allowed the man outside, unaware of the policy change.
According to the report, the man then sat outside throughout the night — as it changed from warm enough that a neighbor brought him water, to cool enough that an employee brought him a sweatshirt — until 4 a.m. Staff thought they could not care for the man as he had “technically been discharged.”
In the end, the man called a taxi, which led to an injury.
According to DIA Public Information Officer Stefanie Bond, Dubuque Specialty Care received two $10,000 fines for the violations, which are held “in suspension” pending review from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“The two $10,000 fines ($20,000 total) are for separate violations of specific Iowa Administrative Code,” she said in an email. “The maximum state fine amount allowed by law for a violation is $10,000.”
Bond said the DIA investigated lingering complaints at Dubuque Specialty Care from Nov. 18, 2021, and Feb. 3, 2022. She said there were no more complaints, but eight others in Dubuque County at nursing homes she would not identify, three in Delaware County and one in Clayton County — all from this year.
