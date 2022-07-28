The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reported Wednesday that Dubuque Specialty Care will be fined $20,000 after a resident was inappropriately discharged and left outside for 11 hours overnight.

The DIA received an “immediate jeopardy” complaint of neglect on June 27. An investigation completed July 13 found that the events leading to the complaint included six state and three federal code violations.

