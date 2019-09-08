New Hampshire Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, doesn’t mention Dubuque by name in his first video ad for his 2020 gubernatorial campaign.
He doesn’t even mention Iowa.
But Dubuque is all over it.
“The way we were raised shapes who we are and how we see the world,” Feltes says in the ad over scenes of small-town life, before footage of him speaking with his parents begins.
He explains that his father worked at a furniture factory for his entire career. And there is a shot of the former Flexsteel Industries facility at 3400 Jackson St.
Before a quick rise in the New Hampshire State Legislature — he was elected Nov. 4, 2014, and was the state’s youngest Senate majority leader by 2018 — Feltes was born in Dubuque in 1979.
He is one of four children from a working-class family. He graduated from Senior High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
Feltes then got a master’s in public policy at Georgetown University before returning for law school at the University of Iowa.
Feltes went from law school at Iowa to working for New Hampshire Legal Assistance until his first run for state office.
His professional and political decisions were no surprise to Kimberly Feltes, his sister-in-law, who still lives in Dubuque.
“Ever since he was in high school, there was no doubt in my mind he was going to do something public service-wise,” she said. “He’s in it for the people. He’s not in it for the politics. He puts people first.”
Dan Feltes told the Telegraph Herald that values, not politics, were discussed in his home growing up.
“I didn’t grow up in a political family, but I grew up in a family who taught us about hard work, honesty and integrity, respect for everyone,” he said. “I always wanted to help people. I realized as a legal aid attorney the laws weren’t written with working class people in mind.”
He said those values are present in “Granite-Staters” as well.
Feltes said he only gets back to Dubuque for holidays and special occasions. While he is happy living and serving New Hampshire, he has one gripe.
“The Hawkeyes games aren’t always on,” he said.
Feltes is the sole Democrat to have announced a bid for governor ahead of the 2020 election. He will face incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
State Opioid Response Grants
President Donald Trump announced this week that his Health and Human Services Department would release more than $2 billion in State Opioid Response grants.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Democrats, noted the more than $28 million their state will get in each of the next two years.
“We are facing one of the worst drug epidemics in our history,” said Durbin in a press release. “This critical federal investment will help those on the front lines battling opioid addiction and overdose in Illinois’ communities. Sen. Duckworth and I will continue fighting for this important funding.”
Wisconsin will receive almost $12 million in the SOR grants. Iowa will receive $4.4 million.
Hinson prods Finkenauer on USMCA
On social media and her campaign’s website, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, the highest-profile Republican primary candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District, challenged her potential opponent, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, to vote for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The USMCA is the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, which had been in effect since 1994. Trump withdrew from the agreement, fulfilling a 2016 campaign promise.
The USMCA was negotiated throughout 2017 and 2018 and agreed to by the three nations’ leaders. It was overwhelmingly approved by Mexico’s Senate in June. It still needs to be ratified by U.S. and Canadian lawmakers.
Local biofuel leader heads to Capitol Hill
Western Dubuque Biodiesel General Manager Thomas Brooks will join other industry leaders in a Congressional hearing Tuesday on growing the clean energy economy.
The hearing will be before the Rural Development, Agriculture, Trade, and Entrepreneurship Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Small Business. That subcommittee is chaired by Finkenauer.
Calendar
4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Dittmar Farms Pumpkin Patch in Elizabeth, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Republican Central Committee will host an event at the pumpkin patch. Admission is $20 for adults.