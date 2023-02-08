Automated speed-detection cameras
The Dubuque City Council on Monday approved moving forward with a proposal to install speed-detection cameras based on a recommendation from the Dubuque Police Department. Where cameras would be installed has not been determined, but some high-traffic intersections include (clockwise from top left) Locust and Dodge streets, the Locust Street connector, Central and Kaufmann avenues and Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Arterial.

 Dave Kettering

A divided City Council late Monday night agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated cameras in Dubuque to issue speeding fines.

Council members voted, 5-2, in support of the proposal brought forward by Dubuque police. The vote was taken after 10 p.m.

