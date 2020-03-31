Schools in four southwest Wisconsin districts are among more than 100 institutions recognized statewide for academic achievement, as each is a recipient of Wisconsin’s Title I Schools of Recognition award.
The schools receive federal Title I funding to provide services to high numbers or high percentages of economically disadvantaged families, according to a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction press release.
Schools designated as “High Achievement” have achievement gaps that are less than 3 percentage points between student groups or show evidence of reducing gaps greater than 3 percentage points.
Meanwhile, “High Progress” schools fall within the top 10% of schools experiencing growth in reading and mathematics for elementary and middle schools, or they are within the top 10% of high schools with the greatest improvement in graduation rates.
Schools designated as “Beating the Odds” are in the top 25% of high-poverty schools in the state and have above-average student achievement in reading and mathematics compared to similar schools.
Locally recognized schools include:
- Potosi Elementary School (High Progress)
- River Ridge Middle School (High Progress)
- Cassville Elementary School (Beating the Odds)
- Prairie du Chien: Bluff View elementary, middle and junior high schools (Beating the Odds, eight consecutive years)