A combination of domestic and foreign economic factors are exerting painful pressure on Americans’ pocketbooks from the gas pump to the grocery store, and local residents are feeling the pinch.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to soaring gas prices in a market already shaky from the supply-chain effects of COVID-19. Rising inflation means the prices for everyday necessities are climbing, and weather events already were contributing to heightened heating costs.
Amid increased demand for services, tri-state nonprofits are doing their best to help individuals and families.
“At the end of the day, quite frankly, there’s not a silver bullet. There’s not a solution for all of it when you have someone who is unemployed or underemployed,” said Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite in Dubuque. “It’s a difficult time.”
GAS PRICES CONTINUE CLIMB
The national average price for gasoline hit a new record on Wednesday for the second day in a row, reaching $4.25 per gallon, according to AAA data. The average price in Illinois was even higher, at $4.52 per gallon, while Wisconsin and Iowa clocked in at $3.99 and $3.89, respectively.
Jasper said Wednesday that in the past three days, 15 people had contacted Resources Unite asking about resources for gas reimbursement to help ease the burden of traveling to work or required medical appointments.
The nonprofit does not offer a program for gas reimbursement, Jasper said, but staff will work with those in need to create a budget or help them offset other expenses such as baby products or food through Resources Unite’s existing programs.
President Joe Biden this week banned imports of Russian oil, and buyers already were shunning Russian crude oil, causing prices to surge. It is a trend that Loren Rice, associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University, expects to persist.
“I would say that you’ll see (oil) prices coming back down three to six months after the conflict (in Ukraine) ends,” he said.
HEATING COSTS ON THE RISE
Home heating costs already were set to spike this winter due to a combination of economic and environmental factors. A polar vortex in February 2021 brought extreme cold to much of the U.S. and sparked dramatic increases in the demand and price of natural gas, and some Iowa customers continue to see additional charges on their natural gas bill related to that weather event.
Resources such as the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, administered in the Dubuque area by Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, have seen increased demand this winter.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, HACAP Deputy Executive Director Mitch Finn wrote that compared to last year, the organization has seen a 20% increase in the number of LIHEAP applications for energy assistance across its nine counties. Applications previously had been decreasing statewide for several years.
However, he noted that additional federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act recently allowed Iowa to increase LIHEAP benefits by 40%.
“We have made supplemental payments to all LIHEAP customers/utilities who have already received payment, and new applicants will realize the new award amount,” Finn wrote.
GROCERY STORE WOES
Rice said Russia and Ukraine are both major producers of corn, soybeans and wheat. As Ukraine’s infrastructure is destroyed by the conflict and the U.S. continues to avoid doing business with Russia, commodity prices for those products will climb, he said.
“I’m expecting another jump at the grocery store because both the raw products for food are going up in price and the costs to transport them are going up,” he said.
Those increases come at a difficult time for individuals relying on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Iowa Department of Human Services increased the maximum allowable SNAP benefits per household by a minimum of $95. Benefits will return to their normal level in April, and organizations such as Resources Unite and local food banks are bracing for increased need.
“We do definitely anticipate that we’ll have an increase once the SNAP (benefits) are cut in April. Everybody’s been talking about it,” said Kathy Hutton, director of St. Stephen’s Food Bank in Dubuque.
She said the food bank sent out 1.7 million meals in 2019. In 2021, that increased to 2.3 million meals, and demand has remained steady in the first months of 2022.
Although the situation might look bleak, Rice said a “ray of hope” he sees is a vast array of employers looking to hire.
“I’m certainly not advocating for people needing to work two, three or four jobs to be able to survive, but the circumstance would be a little bit worse if there were not jobs available,” he said.