Gaming revenue down slightly for first half of year

Gaming revenue was down slightly in the first half of the year at both Dubuque casinos.

Diamond Jo and Q Casino reported a combined $62.5 million in gaming revenue in the first six months of the year, down 1.2% from the same time period last year.

Diamond Jo reported $37.6 million in gaming revenue in the first half of 2023, up slightly from $37.1 million in the first half of 2022. Q Casino generated $24.8 million in gaming revenue from January to June, compared to $26.1 million during the same time period last year.

Both casinos also saw gaming revenue increase for the month of June, up 8% from June 2022 to a combined $10.1 million last month.

Diamond Jo generated $6.3 million in gaming revenue last month, up from $5.7 million in June 2022. Q Casino reported $3.8 million in gaming revenue in June, compared to $3.7 million during the same time period last year.