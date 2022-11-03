During a Dubuque campaign stop alongside a slew of Republican candidates on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds touted her administration’s work to protect Iowans’ personal freedoms and promote educational progress.
The stop at the Dubuque County GOP headquarters was part of a campaign bus tour that continues through Election Day. Before arriving in Dubuque, the tour had made stops in Cedar Falls and Manchester, and it was slated to visit Maquoketa and Bettendorf later in the day.
Also in attendance were Republicans U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson; Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren; Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg; Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate; Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig; Brenna Bird, who is running for state attorney general; and Roby Smith, who is running for state treasurer.
Reynolds told the approximately 80 attendees that her administration had supported law enforcement and “protected girls’ sports for girls,” referring to a state law passed earlier this year that prohibits transgender girls from competing with other female students in scholastic sports.
She characterized national Democratic leaders as creating “chaos, crisis, overreach (and) dysfunction” during the COVID-19 pandemic, as opposed to Iowa Republican leaders, who she said worked to reopen businesses and schools promptly.
“When the rest of the world shut down, we stayed open, and we kept our kids in the classrooms,” she said, adding that new state standardized test results support that pushing to open schools in person was the right move.
State-level results from the 2021-2022 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, released in September, showed proficiency gains in English language arts and mathematics for elementary and middle school students compared to the previous year, though high school students recorded slight decreases in math.
Reynolds also touted her administration’s work to protect residents’ personal freedoms, including parental choice in education and health care.
Running against Reynolds in the Nov. 8 election is Democrat Deidre DeJear. Her campaign did not provide comment for this story.
Hinson is running against Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
At Wednesday’s event, Hinson lambasted Mathis for voting against tax cuts for Iowans, including a measure from earlier this year that put into place a 3.9% income tax and eliminated income tax on retirement income.
In an emailed statement to the TH, Mathis argued that she has been “a consistent supporter of lowering costs for Iowans,” including voting for a $4.4 billion commercial property tax cut in 2013.
If reelected, Hinson promised to prioritize creating a robust economy, including “restoring American energy independence,” as well as protecting the nation’s borders.
“In fact, I’d say we could use a few more border patrol agents, not 87,000 new (Internal Revenue Service) agents,” she said, referring to the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which calls for an increase in hiring at the IRS.
She also argued that Mathis has supported funding for sanctuary cities and has failed to support border control, a claim Mathis repudiated.
“My position on the border has been clear,” Mathis said via email. “The Biden administration needs to do more to fix this crisis, including increasing funding for more border patrol agents and technology to help secure our border while we work toward creating a legal path to citizenship.”
Attendee Mike Koll, of Maquoketa, Iowa, said he was pleased by what he heard from Reynolds and her fellow Republican candidates.
“The economy and border (control) are huge issues for me,” he said.
Koll’s neighbor, Mandi Kuster, said she agrees with the governor’s stance on parental choice, as well as her support of law enforcement and keeping businesses open during the pandemic.
“I think this team is working hard to better our state, better our economy and our government,” she said. “We need to support them. Last time, it was such a tight race for some of these seats, so every vote counts.”
