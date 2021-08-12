DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Avid readers of the Telegraph Herald aren’t
used to seeing my headshot on sports-related stories.
For the better part of eight years, my time at the TH largely has been defined by coverage of local business. And that isn’t changing.
But as baseball fever sweeps across Dubuque County, my bosses were kind enough to let me join in — and report on — all of the major league excitement.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will square off today at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, and I will be among a group of five Telegraph Herald staffers in the stadium.
For me, it’s a unique opportunity to connect my professional life to one of my favorite pastimes.
I’ve been a die-hard baseball fan for as long as I can remember. Growing up in the northwest Chicago suburbs, the Cubs were the conduit through which my love for the game was born.
Nearly five years ago, I was lucky enough to be at Wrigley Field for Game 6 of the National League Championship series, when the Cubs knocked out the Dodgers and punched their ticket to the World Series.
That may forever go down as the defining sports moment of my life.
But as I gear up to attend the Field of Dreams game today, I’m beginning to think this may make a strong case for second place.
The quintet of TH journalists attending the game got an up-close glimpse of the Field of Dreams complex Wednesday, and let me tell you, it is a sight to behold.
Upon arrival, we were ushered into the Field of Dreams campus near the traditional entrance for the movie site. Crews were manicuring the dirt and mowing the grass in anticipation of a youth baseball game slated for late that evening.
Seeing the movie site provided a sense of familiarity. Over the years, I’ve gone to that location to cover everything from celebrity softball games to political events.
At the same time, it was immediately clear that this wasn’t an ordinary occasion. From the old site, one could view the upper reaches of the Major League Baseball stadium just a quarter-mile away.
The traditional site and new stadium are, quite appropriately, connected by a cornfield.
An MLB guide led media members down a gravel path that wound through the corn as audio from the “Field of Dreams” film played from surrounding speakers. Media members, much like fans who attend the game, emerged from the corn and immediately caught their first full glimpse of the expansive MLB stadium.
The venue is somehow both epic and understated, creating a wholly new experience while preserving the ambiance that one would expect from a game in Iowa.
The outfield is lined by rows of corn that seem to stretch on endlessly, while a video screen and manual scoreboard pop up in left-center and right field, respectively. The park is large enough to hold nearly 8,000 fans, a combination of individual seats and bleachers.
It will be breathtaking for fans in attendance and, in the era of high-definition cameras, pretty darn cool for people watching at home.
But to those living in eastern Iowa, this event is about something deeper.
The Field of Dreams game marks a fascinating moment in which international intrigue and hometown pride collide.
During our tour, I crossed paths with Dyersville resident Tom Boge. He is volunteering on the tarp crew, which will be ready to cover the field in the event of inclement weather.
Boge has lived in Dyersville his entire life. He graduated from Beckman Catholic High School in 1989, the same year that “Field of Dreams” came out.
Looking at the MLB field, he shook his head in amazement.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It is just amazing to see how nice everything is.”
Boge will spend today praying it doesn’t rain and hoping to catch a glimpse of the game.
“I never thought something like this would happen in Dyersville,” he said.
Wednesday’s event was a somewhat star-studded occasion, with former White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen, now working with NBC Sports Chicago, taking part in the tour. Dwier Brown, one of the stars from Field of Dreams, also was on site and participating in interviews.
I was more intrigued, however, by a pair of Japanese reporters who were part of the credentialed media.
Fumihiro Fujisawa, who lives in Tokyo, said he landed in Chicago this week, rented a car and drove to Dyersville. He said he was awestruck by the sheer volume of cornfields on the drive.
“They were on both sides of the road all the way here,” he said with a laugh.
The long trip was worth it, though.
“When we heard about it, we knew we could not miss it,” he said. “This is very impressive.”
He was accompanied by Yosh Fukushima, a baseball analyst who lives in Ichikawa, Japan. Fukushima first watched “Field of Dreams” shortly after it was released.
“I’ve wanted to come here since I saw the movie,” he said.
Being there in person appeared to exceed his expectations. Before speaking again, Fukushima paused and looked around for a while.
“It is like baseball heaven,” he said.
As a lifelong baseball fan, I had to nod in agreement.
It does feel like baseball heaven. And it’s right here in our backyard.