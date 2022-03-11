MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District officials have selected the district’s next superintendent.
Officials announced on Thursday that Tara Notz, the district’s director of professional development and student learning and director of special education, will assume the post on July 1.
She will succeed Superintendent Chris Hoover, who announced in December that he would resign on June 30 after holding the position since 2014.
Notz, 42, is a graduate of Maquoketa High School. She said she is honored to lead the district she once attended.
“I love our community. I’m super passionate about the opportunities that we have for our kids here and the things that our community stands for and believes in,” she said. “I feel very grateful that the community and our staff and our board feel that my skills match the next steps and the vision that they have for the district.”
Notz previously served as the principal of Andrew Community School District from 2014 to 2018 and was a special education teacher and consultant for Des Moines Public Schools from 2006 to 2014.
She said her work in special education has given her a strong belief in the importance of providing differentiated instruction and a continuum of services for students, which she will emphasize in her new role.
“We (need to) provide that equity and meet the needs of our students and meet them where they’re at, no matter who they are and what they need,” she said.
She also hopes to expand the district’s partnerships with community entities, including local businesses and city staff.
Nineteen candidates applied for the position and were reviewed by the district’s hired executive recruitment firm, McPherson & Jacobson.
The school board interviewed four semifinalists Saturday and then selected three finalists.
In addition to Notz, finalists included Brett Abbotts, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Council Bluffs, and Mark Taylor, principal of North Hill Elementary School in Burlington.
Finalists were interviewed Wednesday by board members and stakeholder groups of administrators, teachers and community members, according to McPherson & Jacobson consultant Gary McAndrew.
School Board Member Terry Creegan said Notz distinguished herself during the interview process through her strong existing relationships with district staff, her knowledge of educational programming and her experience in a variety of school districts of differing sizes.
He also praised Notz’s commitment to the Maquoketa district.
“She’s fully invested in our community,” he said. “She wants nothing but success for the schools.”
Business Manager Kristy Haxmeier said Notz’s salary will be $150,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, under a rolling two-year contract.