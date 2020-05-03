Work on a 100-mile, high-voltage transmission line is expected to progress despite the economic shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus.
Considered essential industries by federal and state authorities, the companies overseeing the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, which will stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., believe they will receive the necessary approvals and remain on schedule for a 2023 in-service date.
“There are many factors that can change, and we will continue to monitor and assess timelines,” said ITC Midwest spokesman Rod Pritchard. “At this point, it is hard to predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic or impact of COVID-19 on all sectors of our economy, including the utility and construction industries.”
The $492 million line is a joint venture of the company along with American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Prior to the pandemic, both ITC Midwest and ATC were negotiating easements with landowners along the route, but beginning March 16, they directed all contractors and field workers to cease face-to-face interactions.
In addition, ITC Midwest, which is overseeing the project in Grant County, Wis., and Clayton and Dubuque counties in Iowa, ceased all field activities in Wisconsin in April. On the Iowa portion, the company awaits a decision from the state’s utility regulatory agency and has not been initiating communication with landowners “for some time,” Pritchard said.
The company intends to evaluate circumstances and decide at the end of May whether to resume contacting residents to request access to private property or negotiate easement acquisitions.
Meanwhile, ATC continues work on its portion of the project in Wisconsin’s Iowa and Dane counties and remains in communication with landowners remotely. Contractors are conducting fieldwork on existing rights of way and on properties whose owners provided permission.
“We have a schedule that we would like to try to maintain,” said Alissa Braatz, company spokeswoman.
The company believes sticking to the schedule will minimize additional construction costs and environmental impacts.
But opponents of the line, who have criticized its cost and environmental impacts, said ATC is taking advantage of a public health crisis to rush the project “under the cover of people’s distraction.”
“There is no emergency to build this transmission line,” said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center, which represents two organizations that oppose the project — the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
The groups along with other stakeholders have filed suit in state and federal court to overturn the line’s approval by Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission, which greenlighted the project in September.
The line also requires approval from two federal agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fish & Wildlife Service. They are expected to issue a decision by mid-August.