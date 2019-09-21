The Salvation Army in Dubuque will host a prayer service for the victims of human trafficking this weekend.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the organization’s site at 1099 Iowa St. The service is open to the public.
“It’s not just happening in the big cities. It can happen literally anywhere,” said Capt. Emily Phelps in the release. “We want to not only raise awareness in the community, but also give the people of Dubuque a chance to come together and pray for an end of this terrible evil.”