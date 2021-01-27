Police said a Dubuque man hit a teen in the face with a piece of wood and punched him repeatedly, breaking a bone.
Jared L. Manuel, 34, of 562 W. Locust St., was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging willful injury-serious injury.
Court documents state that Manuel assaulted his 14-year-old son at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at their residence.
The teen reported that Manuel “grabbed a piece of wood that was broken from a dresser” and struck the teen on the leg and across the side of the face, according to documents.
Manuel then punched the teen “in the left eye two to three times with a closed fist,” the boy told police.
Manuel told police that he “lost it” and punched the teen once in the face, documents state.
The teen was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured orbital bone.