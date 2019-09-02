MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Police are investigating after officials Saturday discovered that swastikas and profane pictures had been drawn on the limestone structures in the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park in Maquoketa.
Maquoketa Police Department Sgt. Darin Risinger was called to the park on Saturday night after the damage was discovered. He said he is investigating and might have someone in mind who caused the damage. Anyone with information should call police at 563-652-2468.
The memorial park opened in May, and a dedication ceremony was held on Memorial Day.
Members of Andrew AMVETS Post 62 had worked on the memorial for about five years. Robert Johnson, who was a member of the post, left the piece of property next to Mount Hope Cemetery to the post after his death.
In the years that followed, members of the post worked out the details of the memorial, reaching out to local businesses that offered help and donations and raising more than $77,000 from the community.
The completed memorial features flags and markers for each branch of the military service, an American flag, a bronze eagle sculpture and memorial bricks honoring various veterans.
Most of the damage was done at the limestone structure with the eagle on top. Several bricks were damaged as well as a memorial bench. There was additional damage to the second stone structure.
Marty Balliu, a member of the committee involved with the park, said the damage likely was done within two days of it being reported. Balliu estimated that repairs would cost $1,000.
Several veterans showed up to look at the damage early Saturday night. All were shaking their heads and asking why someone would cause the damage.
“It’s time to put up cameras,” Balliu said.