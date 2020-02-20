DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce will host another information session for residents interested in listing their homes on the vacation rental site Airbnb.com.
The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dyersville Comfort Inn, 527 16th Ave., SE, according to a social media post.
The event is being held in anticipation of the Aug. 13 Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams. Thousands of people are expected to visit Dyersville for the game and for a four-day festival leading up to and during the event.
Dyersville resident Karen Tieskoetter will share her experiences being an Airbnb host.
Call 563-875-2311 or email kthompson@dyersville.org by Friday to RSVP.