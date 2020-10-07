MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Authorities accuse a Delaware County man in connection with an assault that left another man seriously injured.
Levi J. McGraw, 28, of Delaware, Iowa, was arrested Sept. 5, on charges of willful injury causing serious injury.
Court documents state that McGraw and a man who is not identified assaulted Dustin W. Wall, of rural Manchester, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4.
As a result of the assault, Wall “had multiple serious injuries, including extensive swelling and bruising on his face, cuts on the back of his head and a possible fractured ankle,” according to documents.
McGraw entered a plea of not guilty to the charge Oct. 6, in Iowa District Court of Delaware County.