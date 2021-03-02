PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Police said a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday in Platteville.
Platteville police announced that a search warrant was served today by the Lafayette County Emergency Response Team, along with other members of the that county's sheriff's department, at a residence in Lafayette County.
The post states that authorities have information linking the juvenile, whose name was not released, to the stabbing.
“The juvenile is believed to have used a knife to injure an adult male,” according to the post.
Police said in an earlier press release that the stabbing was related to a call that authorities received at about 9:15 p.m. Friday about a fight in the parking lot of Walmart, 1800 Progressive Parkway.
“While officers were responding, a second call was received reporting an injured male in the Menards parking lot at (1700 Progressive Parkway),” the release states. “... During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the two events were related.”
The stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The injured man subsequently was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Madison. Police said today that his condition is not known. His name also has not been released.
The juvenile suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of police. The post states that the juvenile remains in custody, pending formal charges.