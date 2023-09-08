Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque-based retail chain has launched its annual campaign to address Alzheimer’s disease.
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto stores in Iowa and Wisconsin have launched its 11th annual Forget-Me-Not campaign to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The stores are selling $1 Forget-Me-Nots to their customers through Oct. 5 and donating the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Last year’s campaign by the stores raised $80,000, and the retail chain donated more than $515,000 to date.
The Dubuque walk will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 7, at American Trust River's Edge Plaza, 400 East Third St.
Visit alz.org/walk for more information.
