Sitting in his wheelchair in a ray of sunshine, George Wagner mouthed the words to the U.S. Field Artillery March.
He followed along as his music therapist, perched with her guitar just outside his window, led him through the refrain.
“As the caissons go rolling along.”
Wagner perked up when he heard the catchy melody. Perhaps it stirred memories from his WWII military service or directed his attention to the scent of the crisp spring day before him.
Suzanne Holtz, with Hospice of Dubuque, visited the 92-year-old Thursday at his Stonehill Franciscan Services residence, along with the rest of Wagner’s care team. Kneeling between two bushes in a garden bed, she serenaded him for about 15 minutes.
Wagner requested the “Old Piano Roll Blues.”
Holtz had never heard of the 1950 Cy Coben hit, but, improvising, she offered him the next best thing.
“I’ve got the COVID-19 blues,” Holtz crooned, sweetly. “I’ve got the blues. ‘Cause I can’t see George in person, the window’s the best we’re gonna do.”
Wagner gave out with a wet cough, a symptom of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Since he entered Hospice care nine months ago, he has received biweekly visits from his care team.
But following the guidance of state and federal health authorities to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Stonehill suspended all non-essential visits on March 13.
The virus has in Iowa infected at least 7,145 people and resulted in 162 deaths.
Charged with caring for some of society’s most vulnerable, nursing homes across the nation are on lockdown, even to families.
The unprecedented situation has presented a particular challenge for the dying.
Hospice, which provides interdisciplinary care for those with terminal diagnoses, is a tactile practice.
But the barriers that have been erected to protect the elderly and dying can muzzle the intimacy with which the organization’s caregivers usher patients through the end of life.
“We want to be in there supporting families, supporting patients — being there in that journey with them,” said Lavonne Noel, executive director of Hospice of Dubuque. “Now, more than ever, the power is in what we say and how we listen.”
Most Hospice team members, with the exception of nurses, are working from home, and the pandemic has forced them to devise other ways to connect with their patients, about half of whom live in long-term care facilities.
Some utilize video conferencing platforms to arrange virtual visits or simply place a telephone call. But technology has its limits.
It’s a lucky occasion when a patient, such as Wagner, lives on the ground floor next to a window.
“This window thing is our route to being able to let them know we are thinking of them and trying to stay in contact, but it certainly is not at all the depth that we get into when we are able to do an in-person visit,” Holtz said.
VIRTUAL VISIT
Pasted across a panel of windows of Stonehill’s long-term care floor, paper cutouts offer encouragement to passersby: “We will always be together in heart.”
The facility has taken extra measures to prevent a potential outbreak, increasing staffing in high-need areas, quarantining new admissions, adapting group activities to conform to social distancing norms and disinfecting surfaces routinely.
Time is a precious commodity when there is so much to do.
“Everyone is doing the best they can, given what we are facing right now,” said President and CEO Gretchen Brown.
Stonehill offers residents smart devices so they can video conference, but many Hospice patients lack the wherewithal to utilize technology themselves and some are nonverbal.
To expect nursing staff to stand at the bedside for 20 to 30 minutes when a resident uses Skype or FaceTime is a significant ask, Holtz said.
When they do connect virtually, sometimes she struggles to read patients’ body cues or gauge their breath — the signs she relies upon to see how they are responding to her practice.
Dianne Grace, Hospice’s spiritual care coordinator and an ordained minister, sends letters to patients with dementia for staff to read aloud to them.
“We’re just trying to become creative,” Grace said. “There are people that care, they just can’t come and see you.”
She is not alone in feeling frustrated with the virus.
When Grace speaks to her patients on the phone, the conversation inevitably steers to COVID-19.
“A lot of people feel that we’ve become super disconnected,” she said. “We were able to do all of this FaceTiming and texting before this, but now that we’re forced to do this, we feel more isolated.”
ONE MORE SONG
Wagner’s longtime friend Janet Clark, who holds power of attorney, made the two-hour drive Thursday from Rockford, Ill., with chocolate covered cherries and peanut clusters in tow: Wagner’s favorites.
As a precaution, they must be held for 24 hours before he can eat them.
The thought that Wagner might die while under quarantine distresses Clark. He likes the company of friends. But if Wagner were to contract COVID-19, “it would probably not end well,” she said.
Stonehill makes an exception to its no-visitor policy for end-of-life situations, but determining when someone is “actively dying” is not necessarily a straightforward process, Brown said.
Clark remains grateful for the music therapy — another of Wagner’s favorite things.
Still by the window, he coughed.
“Do you want another song?” Clark asked him.
“Another song?” he said.
“Yeah, one more.”