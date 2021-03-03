FENNIMORE, Wis. — One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a tractor Thursday morning near Fennimore.
Jacob Osborne, 19, of Fennimore, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Osborne was traveling north on Mount Ridge Road at about 8:25 a.m. Thursday in Mount Ida Township with frosted-over windows when his vehicle struck a southbound tractor driven by Kendrick Henkel, 31, of Fennimore.
Osborne wasn’t wearing a seat belt and his head struck his vehicle’s windshield, according to the release.
Osborne was cited with failure to wear a seat belt and windows not reasonably clean.