The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Daimen Godfrey, 43, of 1308 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging stalking and tampering with a witness.
Chad D. Donovan, 32, of 1480 Cornell St., was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cornell Street on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that Donovan assaulted Danielle E. Hoffmann, 30, of the same address, in the presence of her son.
Chiedozie N. Okoye, 38, of 1735 Westridge Court, No. 1, was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Okoye assaulted Tanya J. Burcham, 37, of the same address, on Friday.
Amber A. Moreno, 39, of 2649 White St., reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 2:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Crystal L. Martin, 31, of 1267 Thomas Place, reported $650 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 11 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Nicholas J. Emerson, 37, of Corydon, Iowa, reported a burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of $4,500 worth of tools between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Main Street.