MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Maquoketa man is accused of embezzling about $290,000 from his employer over a six-year span.
Dwayne A. Rupp, 57, is charged in Iowa District Court of Scott County with first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct.
Court documents state that the acts occurred when Rupp worked for LPW-I in Davenport from 2013 to 2018.
"Among other schemes, (Rupp) would have his representative at Fastenal ... purchase items for him under false pretenses and then invoice LPW-I Inc. for the purchases," documents state. "It was also learned through a forensic examination of the (Rupp's) purchases, he was using LPW-I Inc. to obtain cash or purchase equipment for his home and personal business using fictitious invoices."
About $290,000 was stolen, authorities reported.
An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 29. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 24.