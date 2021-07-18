Dubuque’s annual free, two-day arts festival is coming next month.
The Dubuque County Fine Arts Society will hold the 42nd annual DubuqueFest Aug. 7 and 8 at Washington Square, according to a press release.
The event includes a juried art fair, live music performances, and literary arts activities.
This year’s event includes the City of Dubuque’s opening reception for its newest Art on The River exhibit and collaboration with the Dubuque Museum of Art.
The festival coincides with the annual anthology release by the Dubuque Area Writers Guild, an affiliate of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society. Local authors will read from their works from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in the Port of Dubuque.
The art fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8, at Washington Square. The fair will feature more than 20 artists and their work for sale at booths throughout the park.
The Dubuque Museum of Art and Hillcrest Family Services will offer a free “Creation Station” for all ages both days, staffed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of hands-on “‘make-and-take” projects with instruction will be available.
Live music performances include Andy Wilberding, noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7; Jacquie Miller, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7; and Sam Day, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 8.
Visit DBQFest.com for more information.