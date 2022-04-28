PEOSTA, Iowa — The owner of a quarry property in Peosta recently withdrew its requests related to further rock removal and quarry activities after receiving public opposition from neighboring residents.
This week, City Attorney Douglas Herman informed City Council members that Spiegel Family Realty withdrew its request to rezone a property on Cox Springs Road from agricultural to heavy industrial with a conditional-use permit allowing for mineral, sand or gravel extraction.
Council members did not take any further action on the zoning request, and the related public hearing was postponed to the council meeting on May 10.
Herman said he was informed that Spiegel Family Realty made the decision in response to opposition from residents living near the property. However, he added that the property owner may apply for the zoning change again in the future.
“They essentially said, ‘Let’s take this step back and let’s take a look at the quarry project,’” Herman said. “‘Is there something that might fit with what the residents are looking for?’”
Over the past six years, rock has been blasted at the property on 25 occasions in preparation for future residential development, Herman said.
However, after it was determined that the quarry activities were not permitted under the property’s current agricultural zoning, Spiegel Family Realty submitted a rezoning application in January in order to continue its blasting work. The property owner already received state licensing and mining registration documents, but it must also secure city permissions before moving forward with more blasting.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, A.J. Spiegel, owner of Spiegel Family Realty, declined to comment for this story.
Mayor Russ Pfab said there is no longer any action that must be taken by the city in relation to the rezoning request unless it is once again submitted.
However, the property owner now is working to remove deposits of gravel sitting on the Cox Springs Road property that were created by the blasting.
Herman said that while the gravel material should not exist on the property since it was produced by a mining operation that was in violation of city code, the removal of that gravel would not constitute a violation of city code. Herman added that there are no tonnage limits on the roads surrounding the property that would hinder the removal of the gravel.
“Nothing would prohibit them from loading it up and removing it,” Herman said. “We know that they want to haul it away.”
Herman added that the city could pursue legal action against Spiegel Family Realty because it was previously in violation of the city’s zoning laws.
However, Pfab said that is unlikely to occur.
“Nothing like that has been discussed, and I don’t see that happening right now,” he said. “I feel that there is a good compromise for where we are at.”
However, not all residents living around the Cox Springs Road property are completely satisfied.
Peg Harbaugh, who lives near the property, said she is grateful that the rezoning request was withdrawn, but she is concerned that the request will be resubmitted in the future and the impact that the removal of the gravel could have on local roads.
“Trucks have been buzzing by throughout the day,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “I have real concerns for the roads.”
City Administrator Annette Ernst said the City Council will continue the discussion on the Cox Springs Road property at its work session on Thursday, May 5.