The City of Dubuque plans to spend $150,000 next fiscal year to reduce odors emanating from its wastewater treatment plant.
In the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, the Dubuque Water and Resource Recovery Center intends to use the funds to install an odor and struvite control system. During a budget hearing held on Tuesday, Plant Manager William O’Brien told Dubuque City Council that the project should help to reduce the foul smells coming from the facility.
O’Brien said the equipment the city would purchase would primarily be used to inject and mix iron salts into sludge tanks, and the salts would bind sulfur compounds that emit odorous gases when they break down.
Recommended for you
The city is in the midst of implementing a pilot project to use chemical injections at the wastewater treatment plant to reduce odors. Initially, the city had chosen to use hydrogen peroxide but it has now chosen to utilize iron salts.
The city hopes to eventually construct a $3 million to $5 million improved high-strength waste-receiving and handling facility, which will significantly reduce odors. That project is not expected to begin until the fall.
City Council Members Susan Farber and Katy Wethal commended the city’s efforts to solve the odor issue and urged that the problem be dealt with soon.
“We’re hoping to truly abate some of that odor on behalf of the residents,” Farber said.
The City Council must give final approval of its fiscal year 2024 budget by the end of April. A breakdown of department budgets presented on Tuesday is as follows:
Information Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $756,465
- Expenditures projected: $2,187,785
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 6.7% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,431,320
- Tax support current year: $1,438,059
- Employment change: Moved a law enforcement user support specialist position from the Police Department to Information Services, resulting in the total equivalent of 13 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $16,285 to install an additional core switch to the city’s network, $4,000 to purchase security software and tools to conduct monthly scans of city technology for security purposes, $1,200 to provide an online, course-based learning system specifically geared to advanced technical training and support for IT professionals, $8,490 to have three staff members attend the 2024 annual user and education conference for the new Tyler software, $4,000 to replace five projectors.
Water Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $12,361,834
- Expenditures projected: $12,289,342
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 16.9% increase
- Tax support requested: None
- Tax support current year: None
- Employment change: Adding two water distribution maintenance worker positions, eliminating a water meter repair worker position and adding a water meter foreman position, resulting in the total equivalent of 27.07 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $80,931 to create two water distribution maintenance worker positions, $8,681 to eliminate a water meter repair worker position and create a water meter foreman position, $586 to upgrade the water treatment operator’s cell phone to a smartphone.
Water & Resource Recovery Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $17,147,445
- Expenditures projected: $16,220,917
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 4.3% increase
- Tax support requested: none
- Tax support current year: none
- Employment change: Adding one assistant Water & Resource Recovery Center manager position and one industrial pre-treatment coordinator position, resulting in the total equivalent of 17 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $105,358 to create a new assistant Water & Resource Recovery Center manager position.
Public Works Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $18,452,523
- Expenditures projected: $19,635,491
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 4.6% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,182,968
- Tax support current year: $1,186,740
- Employment change: Adding one data scientist position, one part-time intern position and one administrative assistant position, resulting in the total equivalent of 95.73 full-time positions.
Recommended improvement packages: $9,500 to create one data scientist position, $30,000 to complete a fleet maintenance staffing study, $4,600 to purchase five tablets and cases for field staff, $13,568 to add a part-time intern position to the public works department, $30,000 to purchase additional 96-gallon recycling carts to meet customer demand, $9,000 to install air conditioning in the traffic signal maintenance shop, $7,000 to purchase road pavement sensors and software to provide information on road conditions, $85,000 to replace portable litter fencing, $4,263 to purchase a portable radio, $3,100 to have the landfill facility supervisor attend the Solid Waste Association of North America National Conference, $8,000 to purchase 13 container metering devices, $17,000 to hire a consultant to conduct landfill fire plan tabletop exercises, $10,000 to organize and gather data related to the gas system, $25,000 to hire a consultant to assist with the development of marketing and educational strategies to reduce the amount of recyclable materials entering the landfill, $85,600 to replace the current scale software used for landfill and regional collection center activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.