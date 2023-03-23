The City of Dubuque plans to spend $150,000 next fiscal year to reduce odors emanating from its wastewater treatment plant.

In the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, the Dubuque Water and Resource Recovery Center intends to use the funds to install an odor and struvite control system. During a budget hearing held on Tuesday, Plant Manager William O’Brien told Dubuque City Council that the project should help to reduce the foul smells coming from the facility.

