One of the Dubuque locations of a national fast-food chain has permanently closed.
Hardee’s at 2196 University Ave. has closed. The closure was announced on the store’s billboard Tuesday, and “store closed” signs also are displayed on both doors and on the drive-thru screen.
A call made to the University Avenue location went unanswered, and there was no voicemail.
Hardee’s locations at 420 Rhomberg Ave. and 2100 Twin Valley Drive in Dubuque remain open.
An employee at the Twin Valley Drive location confirmed the closure of the University Avenue location but did not know a reason for the closure.
Online property records show that Northland Restaurant Group, of Eau Claire, Wis., owned the University Avenue Hardee’s. A call seeking comment left with the group was not returned immediately.
