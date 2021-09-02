Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dubuque’s Labor Day parade returns after a year’s hiatus on Monday, Sept. 6.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at West 15th and Main streets and follows the city’s traditional parade route, according to event organizer Tom Townsend, of United Labor Participation Committee.
The traditional parade route is from Jackson Park to Washington Square along Main, West Ninth, Iowa, West Fifth and Locust streets.
The parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Townsend said organizers expect 50 to 75 entrants in this year’s parade.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.