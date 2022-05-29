WASHINGTON, D.C. — The World War II Memorial consists of 56 pillars, representing U.S. states and territories, and a pair of arches surrounding an oval plaza and fountain situated on the National Mall in Washington.
John “Jack” Tully, 72, of Dubuque, turned to one opening in the oval and viewed the Washington Monument, then turned 180 degrees to gaze upon the Lincoln Memorial.
“It’s so cool. It feels overwhelming,” Tully said.
Tully was one of about 100 local military veterans who participated Monday in the first of two trips last week organized by the nonprofit group Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States. Eligible veterans include those who served in the Vietnam War era and earlier, with a scattering of exceptions.
The veterans on the trip were joined by more than 60 chaperones — known in honor flight parlance as “guardians” — on a daylong excursion to visit Washington memorials devoted to American service members.
They were the first honor flights out of Dubuque since 2014.
On Monday, participants gathered at Grand River Center at 5 a.m. Veterans were clad in matching red shirts and jackets. Guardians were attired in matching blue shirts and jackets.
Six buses transported trip participants to Dubuque Regional Airport for a 1½-hour chartered flight to Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, where buses then took participants to nine significant sites in Washington, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. A Telegraph Herald reporter accompanied them.
A second flight of veterans and guardians followed on Tuesday out of Dubuque.
The local trips are part of a national honor flight movement to give veterans an opportunity to visit the memorials. The trips also allow veterans to connect with each other, share experiences and receive recognition for their service that many of them didn’t receive in the past.
A U.S. Marine, Tully served in Vietnam for 13 months beginning in January 1968.
“He saw a lot of intense duty,” said his wife, Deb Tully.
Deb was among a group of motorcyclists joined by law enforcement to escort local honor flight participants to and from the Dubuque airport. She encouraged her husband to take the trip.
“When they came back (from serving in Vietnam), they didn’t get a lot of accolades, so these trips are a nice tribute,” Deb said.
Jack Tully served during a tumultuous time in American history, with protests targeting the country’s war effort in southeast Asia. Returning military members often found themselves the targets of anger and disdain.
“When you got back (from Vietnam) you ditched your uniform and tried to blend in as much as you could,” Tully said. “There were so many protests.”
Local honor flight organizers raised funds from the community to provide veterans free passage to and from Washington. The volunteer guardians make a donation to help cover their own costs for the trip.
“They’re doing it right for the guys,” Tully said of the trip. “They’re doing a lot for the vets now.”
Trip participants visited memorials from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. during their day in Washington.
On Monday, each stop along the tour generated stories, whether about past service, present experiences in Washington or the future.
‘I CAN’T DESCRIBE WHAT TODAY IS LIKE’
The Korean War Veterans Memorial is located in Washington’s West Potomac Park. Currently under renovation, the memorial includes a mural wall featuring more than 2,500 images associated with the Korean War that have been sandblasted into black granite. Nineteen stainless steel statues depicting slightly larger-than-life troops stand arrayed opposite the wall, as if on a patrol.
John Hansen, 88, of Asbury, Iowa, ran his hand along the mural wall, feeling the images.
“We lost a lot of good men,” Hansen said as he examined the wall. “It gives me goose pimples thinking about how all of these men gave their lives to protect us.”
Hansen enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 and was stationed at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland for three years. He was assigned to the Army stockade.
“My role was to take prisoners to be court-martialed, to take them out on work details, and I also served as a (utility) pole lineman” he said.
Hansen’s guardian Monday was his son-in-law Kevin Hennings, also of Asbury. Hennings admitted he wasn’t the original person planning to accompany Hansen.
“I’m filling in for someone we lost — my son,” Hennings said.
Austin J. Hennings died in October 2017 at the age of 25.
“We called him ‘A.J.’” Kevin Hennings said. “He was originally going to do (an honor flight with Hansen). He was always Grandpa’s boy.”
Hennings accompanied his father-in-law throughout the day, visiting each of the memorials, with his son’s legacy seeming to accompany the pair.
“I can’t describe what today is like,” Hennings said.
‘THIS PLACE TAKES MY BREATH AWAY’
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is located adjacent to the National Mall, just northeast of the Lincoln Memorial. Dominating the site is a memorial wall — known as “The Wall” — consisting of two, 246-foot-9-inch-long black granite walls etched with the names of more than 58,000 service members who died as a result of the Vietnam War.
Leslie Oelke, 69, of Dubuque, held his smartphone in his hand at The Wall and consulted a website listing the locations of the names etched on the edifice.
Allen J. White died on July 29, 1967, in Vietnam.
“He was killed by a sniper in Quang Tri province,” Oelke said.
Oelke grew up in Earlville, Iowa, and White hailed from nearby Delhi.
“We played baseball together,” Oelke said.
Oelke was drafted into the Army and served in West Germany from 1972 to 1974.
“They trained us for Vietnam, but then Congress passed a law that draftees couldn’t be sent to Vietnam,” he said.
Oelke followed a military legacy.
“My father was in World War II in the Philippines, and my grandfather was in World War I in France,” he said.
Oelke was making his first trip to Washington. He had signed up to serve as a guardian on an honor flight several years ago.
“Then, COVID hit (and canceled trips),” he said. “When the trips resumed, they asked me if I wanted to go (as a veteran participant).”
The names on The Wall are organized by panels. Oelke learned viewing the website that White’s name was located on the 24th panel on the eastern half of The Wall, on the 49th line on the panel. He counted up from the bottom of the designated panel and found White’s name about midway up.
“Allen Joseph White,” Oelke said as he read and touched the etched name. “God bless his soul.”
Jim Wagner, 74, of Dubuque, served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 as part of a reconnaissance unit operating mostly in the country’s Mekong River Delta.
Years later, Wagner and another veteran, Al Rowell, founded Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center.
“With the Veterans Freedom Center, we always helped (the previous honor flight trips) by loading the buses (with veterans),” Wagner said. “Finally, they said to me, ‘You’re going.’”
Wagner described The Wall as a magnet that attracted and repelled him in equal measure.
“This place takes my breath away, and I feel a lot of sadness,” he said. “It’s hard to believe all of these people who lost their lives, and I don’t really like to look at The Wall. I had so many people in my squad that got hurt and left with ‘dustoffs’ (medical evacuations by helicopter), and you would never hear from them again. I don’t know if they died or not. I’d rather remember them as being alive, rather than to find them on The Wall, so I won’t look.”
Moriah Rhame-Feuerhelm is a volunteer at the Veterans Freedom Center who served as a guardian on Monday’s trip.
“They are my heroes,” said Rhame-Feuerhelm of the participants.
She is a veteran herself. She was stationed at an Army evacuation hospital in Saudi Arabia from 1990 to 1991.
“(Acting as an honor flight guardian) is the greatest honor I could ever imagine,” she said. “Jim Wagner is my hero, my friend and my mentor, and my dad, Robert Rhame, who died in 2012, was a Vietnam vet, so this (trip) serves a dual purpose for me.”
Volunteers accompany the honor flight trips as ancillary staff.
Dr. Benjamin Kumor, of Grand River Medical Center, served as the physician on Monday’s trip. He reported no major issues requiring his attention. The Rev. Andrew Upah, pastor of Dubuque’s Church of the Nativity, accompanied the trip to offer spiritual support to veterans in need.
“A lot of people struggle with what they did and what they saw (during their military service),” Upah said. “As far as God is concerned, God still loves them — we are all his children — and he wants us to find healing.”
Oelke described his experience at The Wall as staggering.
“It felt so much more real in person,” he said. “I felt the loss (of White) so much more being there and seeing all of the other names.”
‘BEYOND WHAT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE’
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument dedicated to deceased military service members whose remains have not been identified. It is located at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside of Washington in northern Virginia.
Honor flight participants witnessed the changing of the guard, a solemn, symbolic ceremony held every half-hour at the tomb in which a guard of the tomb is relieved by another.
“It’s been fantastic,” said Alfred Cordes, 90, of Dubuque, of the honor flight trip after witnessing the ceremony. “It’s such a great event.”
It might seem to make sense that Alfred Cordes’ guardian was David Cordes. .
Actually, it made little sense. There was no known previous connection between the men, who were strangers until Sunday, May 22, when they met at a preparatory luncheon for participants at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. They were assigned to each other randomly.
“He happened to volunteer (to be a guardian) for this, and I happened to go on (the trip),” said Alfred Cordes, who served in the Army in Japan from 1952 to 1954. “It’s just a coincidence.”
The names on the identification cards hanging from the men’s lanyards each ended in “Cordes,” which inevitably led to questions from other participants.
“We’ve been asked four or five times now if we’re related,” said David Cordes, 53, of Peosta, Iowa. “I don’t think so. Our ancestors came from the same region in Germany, but they were 50 years apart. If we are related, the connection is from back in the 1850s or ’60s. I’m going to have to go back through our family history.”
Alfred Cordes said he enjoyed spending the day touring Washington with his similarly named, but probably not related, companion.
“It’s beyond what I thought it would be,” he said.
William Bohr, 84, of Asbury, served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959. He was stationed in San Diego but traveled throughout the Far East. He has known fellow trip participant Hansen for more than 60 years, and the pair were able to catch up during some scheduled downtime during the meticulously organized trip.
“It’s so awesome,” Bohr said of the trip. “I thought I would never make it.”
Bohr’s life in retirement has included recovering from open-heart surgery and two strokes, including one that left him temporarily paralyzed. The trip to the nation’s capital marked a culmination in Bohr’s recovery.
“I never gave up,” he said.
‘THIS IS EVERYTHING TO US’The United States Marine Corps War Memorial is located in Arlington County, Va. It is also known as the “Iwo Jima Memorial” because its centerpiece is a colossal sculpture depicting a famous photograph of six Marines who raised an American flag on a mountaintop on the island of Iwo Jima during intense fighting there in February 1945.
Tully said the Iwo Jima Memorial was his highlight of the honor flight.
“This is impressive,” he said. “Being a Marine, this is everything to us. (It represents) what we all as Marines went through and did for our freedom. It makes me kind of speechless being here.”
Allan Simms, 75, of Dubuque, said standing alongside the Iwo Jima Memorial filled him with words — words that detailed his experiences while serving in Vietnam in 1968 to 1969.
“I want to write down everything for my family,” he said.
Simms served in the Army at Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam.
“I worked on Huey Cobra gunships, like the one down at (Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza in Dubuque),” Simms said. “I was also a door gunner (on a helicopter) for five months. Two of my pilots (I worked with) were killed. I was just plain lucky to survive.”
Simms became a Lutheran minister upon leaving the service. He worked in the ministry at stops throughout the Midwest and American South for 32 years — including a stop in Dubuque — before retiring.
“A lot of people ask me if being over there (in Vietnam) got me into the ministry,” he said. “I don’t think so, but I did pray a lot (in Vietnam).”
‘THOSE STORIES, THEY are PART OF OUR HISTORY’
The United States Air Force Memorial sits on a hillside in Arlington County, Va., and overlooks The Pentagon. The centerpiece of the memorial consists of three stainless steel spires that soar between 201 and 270 feet above a plaza. Their curved shape is meant to evoke the contrails of Air Force jets.
Ed Lakatosh, 94, of Dubuque, sat on a bench below the spires Monday, eating the dinner provided to trip participants. Lakatosh, the sole World War II veteran among the participants of either of the two local honor flights, shared some of his personal stories with fellow veterans and a few interested passersby in between mouthfuls.
“It was awesome. He talked about a lot of stuff,” said Tom Priebe Jr., of Dubuque, who served as Lakatosh’s guardian. “I’ve been hearing a lot of stories.”
Lakatosh is a natural raconteur, and if you listened long enough, you would hear him tell about his military service in the Philippines (he was only 17 and had lied about his age to enter the Army Air Forces) and how he felt he and his fellow troops had survived the war.
“I’m not a super religious person, but I do think God was with all of us,” he said.
If you kept listening, you would hear Lakatosh recollect about his more than 40 years as a truck driver based in his native Pennsylvania and then Dubuque. (Marvin Ney, a co-founder of Paramount Ambulance and a longtime trucker himself, arranged for Lakatosh to return from the Dubuque airport to Grand River Center on Monday night in a semi-tractor cab as part of the long escort of vehicles.)
Lakatosh also told people gathered around him about his twin brothers, Dean and Denton Lakatosh, who were notable Pennsylvania-area baseball players who both played in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Lakatosh told about a bean soup recipe he perfected during 20 years spent operating Our Haus tavern in Peosta, Iowa, and he mentioned the time years ago when he was knocked out by a boxing kangaroo.
Lakatosh added the honor flight to his lengthy list of tales as the trip reached its conclusion.
“I’m very much glad I came,” he said. “It’s so amazing. I never thought I would see or hear of it — all of these good people around here coming up and thanking us.”
Passersby of all ages and at all of the stops along the trip made efforts to recognize the veterans and offer expressions of gratitude for their military service.
Perry Mason, hub director for the local honor flight program, said such recognition can serve as a form of healing for veterans, and such recognition is the highlight of the trip’s experience for him.
“We know how some of the veterans were treated when they got back, and a lot of them didn’t talk about their experiences,” Mason said. “We saw today what maybe some healing has done (for the veterans). For them to be able to get with their own and talk about (their military service) and experience the gratitude — to see that makes all of the work (of organizing the trip) a lot of fun.”
While Priebe served as Lakatosh’s guardian, Priebe’s father, Tom Priebe Sr., also of Dubuque, spent the day as one of the 100 participating veterans.
The younger Priebe said he was grateful to listen to all of the veterans he encountered.
“I love hearing all of the stories,” he said. “You might not hear it at home, but the veterans open up at these memorials.”
Mason said he encourages family members of all veterans — even those who didn’t make the local honor flight trips — to engage with them and encourage a sharing of stories.
“When the veterans are gone, the stories are gone,” Mason said. “Those stories, they are part of our history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.