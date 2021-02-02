MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester City Council is considering a change to the city’s solid waste and recycling collection ordinance.
In part, the new ordinance states that “every person owning, managing, operating, leasing or renting any premises, dwelling unit or place where refuse accumulates shall provide and at all times maintain in good order and repair portable containers for refuse.”
City Manager Tim Vick said the ordinance change was being proposed to get the language to reflect the contract the council recently approved.
The proposed ordinance sets the collection fee for solid waste and recyclables at $12.25 per month for each dwelling unit and that fee covers two 65-gallon containers.
The current collection fee is $11.60 per month, according to the city website.