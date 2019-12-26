Question: Why doesn’t Dubuque Regional Humane Society list breeds for its adoptable dogs?
Answer: The humane society transitioned to being a “breed-free” facility about two years ago to combat stereotypes and to help match adopters with dogs whose personalities match their lifestyle.
“Our primary focus is matching a dog’s personality with the appropriate adopter and not relying on the breed to predict future behavior,” said Shelter Manager Amanda Shaffer.
Dogs often are bred for appearance rather than temperament, Shaffer said, so the variability of a dog’s personality within a breed can vary just as much as dogs across breeds.
However, stereotypes about particular dog breeds can be problematic for animal shelters, Shaffer said. Many shelters that identify dogs by their breed do so based on their appearance, and then people make assumptions about what those dogs are like.
“Looking at every dog as an individual and being able to place them into loving homes that way has a bigger benefit, instead of guessing (how) we think the dog is going to behave,” she said.
Question: Does the City of Dubuque plan on developing a better road shoulder at the curve of Roosevelt Street with the intersection of Sky Blue Drive? With John Deere (Dubuque Works) traffic and the building of Sky Blue Estates and other developments, I expect we will see more traffic on Roosevelt between Peru Road and Lincoln Avenue.
Answer: Jon Dienst, a civil engineer for the City of Dubuque, said he had not previously heard about issues with the shoulder on Roosevelt Street but that engineering staff would need to take a look at it and see what action is needed.
City staff have received calls with concerns about guardrails and traffic backups on Roosevelt Street, Dienst said. He is looking into those concerns and trying to prioritize addressing life and safety issues.
There is interest in eventually reconstructing Roosevelt Street, Dienst said, but it is not currently budgeted as a capital improvement project.