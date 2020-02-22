Deere & Co. on Friday reported a sluggish first quarter for its construction and forestry division, reinforcing that this fiscal year could be a trying one for John Deere Dubuque Works.
Net sales in the division were $2.04 billion for the quarter ending Feb. 2, down 10% compared to the same quarter during the previous fiscal year. Operating profit for the quarter was $93 million, a decline of 59% compared to one year prior.
During a conference call, Manager of Investor Communications Brent Norwood recapped the challenges faced in recent months.
“Markets for the construction and forestry division slowed, dampening results as the division takes action to manage inventory levels and adjust to lower levels of demand,” he said.
Deere for months has predicted a sales decline of 10% to 15% for the division this fiscal year, compared to the previous one.
Ken Golden, director of strategic public relations for Deere & Co., explained that there are multiple developments — both positive and negative — impacting construction- industry equipment sales.
“For the year, employment, (gross domestic product) and new housing construction continue as stable drivers of demand for construction equipment,” Golden wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “But capital expenditures in the oil and gas industry and in the rental markets are mostly down year over year.”
He said the global forestry business also is expected to decline by 5% to 10% this year, with sales to U.S. and Canada experiencing the sharpest declines.
Expectations for a slower year already hit home in Dubuque.
Earlier this month, officials confirmed that 105 employees of John Deere Dubuque Works will be laid off. The move is effective April 6.
Golden declined to comment specifically on how softer construction and forestry demand could impact the Dubuque plant throughout the remainder of the year.
“We do not comment on the potential of future workforce adjustments, whether we are in a strong or a weak market,” he wrote.
Overall, Deere reported net sales and revenues of $7.63 billion in the first quarter, down about 4% compared to the same three-month stretch last year.
The agriculture and turf division reported a 4% decline in first-quarter sales but saw profit in that division rise by 7%.
Chief Financial Officer Ryan Campbell expressed optimism that the agricultural economy is showing signs of a turnaround. He cited softening trade tensions, including a phase one agreement with China, as the main reason.
“After a year of uncertainty, we are encouraged by the signs of stabilization evident early in 2020,” he said.