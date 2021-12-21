BELMONT, Wis. — Three southwest Wisconsin businesses are among the recipients of more than $27 million in federal pandemic relief aid that the state is funneling to event-related small businesses and venues.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers visited Belmont Convention Center today to award checks to multiple recipients whose businesses incurred financial losses.
“We’re bouncing back at the tail end of the pandemic,” he said. “If we look to the fact that we have 3% unemployment in the state of Wisconsin, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country … that just gives you an idea of our ability to recover.”
The 3% rate for November -- the most recent data available -- tied the state's lowest-ever rate, previously reached in November 2018.
The COVID-19 pandemic crushed segments of the state’s tourism and hospitality industry in 2020, a blow to Lafayette County, which experienced a loss of $4.3 million in direct visitor spending compared to the prior year.
Meghavi Patel, who purchased Belmont Convention Center with her husband, Parth, in 2016, said the pandemic significantly curbed revenue last year while the center was closed for six months. The hospitality and event landscape has shifted considerably since pre-pandemic times, she said.
“We don’t see the large events that we used to see,” Meghavi said. “We don’t see a lot of corporate things because corporations are doing things virtually.”
Evers awarded the Patels $200,000, adding that he understands the grant will not cover all losses. The Patels said the grant will be used to boost advertising and expand the business’s online presence.
Also today, Sharon and Craig Bierman, owners of Holiday Gardens Event Center in Potosi, received a grant of $90,923, while Darlington-based musician Jim Jake received $9,325.
“This is a wonderful surprise for us,” Sharon said. “It’s our whole family that’s involved in this, so we’ll get together and make some decisions.”
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said tourism is a lifeline for the region’s economy, but he criticized the governor’s handling of the area’s state historic sites, including Pendarvis in Mineral Point, Stonefield in Cassville, Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, and First Capitol in Belmont.
“I think it’s ironic that the governor is coming to Belmont, where the First Capitol is, when Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) and I had to pass legislation to force him to use pandemic money to open up the historical sites in southwest Wisconsin, which he refused to do several times when we requested him to,” Novak said.
First Capitol was among eight historic sites that Wisconsin Historical Society officials had not planned to reopen in 2021 following a round of COVID-19-related state budget cuts. The historical society absorbed a more than $1 million reduction and reassigned more than 30 of its staff to the state’s administration, health and workforce departments to assist in pandemic response efforts.
Under mounting pressure, Evers announced in June that he was allocating $1 million in federal aid to finance the sites' reopening. Shortly before that, legislation to the same effect — co-authored by Tranel and Novak — successfully passed the state Assembly and was due for a hearing in the state Senate.
Evers called Novak's critique “ridiculous.”
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure people are safe but also that our businesses in our state make a great rebound,” he said. “The idea that somehow because we were trying to be safe and keep people safe during the pandemic … comparing that to what we are doing today — there is no comparison.”
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, could not be reached for comment today.