LANCASTER, Wis. — A costly proposal to upgrade Grant County’s emergency communications system could be offset or even financed entirely with federal funds.
The nearly $16 million project would include the construction of 10 radio towers and a 172-mile loop of fiber optic cables that circumnavigates Grant County, opening the door to expanding residential broadband internet access in even the most hard-to-reach nooks and hollows.
“We’re trying to hit all communities,” said County Board Chairman Bob Keeney.
The county Board of Supervisors this week authorized county leaders to submit a proposal to the office of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in hopes of becoming one of 10 earmarked projects from Wisconsin’s Third District.
Applications are due this week. If selected, the project could be considered in the U.S. House of Representatives for a federal appropriation in the 2022 budget bill.
A spokesperson from Kind’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The Grant County plan has evolved during a yearslong effort to overhaul its public safety communications system, which is vulnerable to failure.
A previous proposal presented to the board in January would utilize 13 telecommunications towers, two of which were deemed necessary to circumvent obstructions posed by hilly terrain. A fiber-optic-based system would obviate the need for the extra towers.
Laying cable also presents an opportunity to expand the county’s broadband capabilities and utilize about $10 million that county officials expect to receive under the American Rescue Plan Act to finance the effort.
An estimated 21% of Grant County residents lack access to broadband internet, according to a report published by Wisconsin Counties Association.
The proposed loop could accommodate connection speeds starting at either 20 or 80 gigabits per second, well above the Federal Communications Commission’s high-speed- internet standard of 25 megabits per second.
The system is redundant, meaning if a break occurs in the fiber, signals could travel in the opposite direction, so users would not experience a loss of service, said Shane Drinkwater, the county’s information technology director.
An estimate obtained from JJ Vondrum & Sons, a cable-laying contractor based in rural Lancaster that the county has hired in the past, indicated that installation of the fiber loop would cost about $7.9 million.
Of that figure, $1 million is designated for land acquisition and easements, but Keeney believes the cost will be significantly less.
Meanwhile, the construction of the radio towers will cost an additional $7.8 million. County officials will begin next week negotiating with landowners in hopes of acquiring the necessary properties.
By leasing use of the cable to internet service providers, a revenue stream could be created to maintain the infrastructure.
County officials are discussing opportunities with several companies, Keeney said.
“The goal is to make the system sustainable through the renting, lease, exchange of fibers and the private-public partnerships that can be created,” Keeney said.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the proposal is “forward-thinking” and prepares the county for communications needs 40 to 50 years ahead.
If the project is fully financed in the 2022 federal budget bill, the county has a laundry list of other projects it seeks to fund with its American Rescue Plan dollars, Keeney said.
He declined to speculate on whether the county board will move forward with the fiber optic loop if it does not receive a federal appropriation.