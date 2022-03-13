Strong demand continues to drive rising prices for homes sold in the tri-state area in the first part of the year.
East Central Iowa Association of Realtors reported that the average sale price of a home rose by 4% in the first two months of the year compared to the same period in 2021, reaching $211,793 for the start of 2022. The association’s region covers Dubuque and Jackson counties, as well as some nearby properties in Jo Daviess County, Ill., and southwest Wisconsin.
“We are still seeing an increasing number of multiple offers on properties, suggesting to us that there are still new buyers coming into the market at a faster pace than new listings are coming onto the market, so that’s going to push up that price,” said Kelly Kohlhaas, president of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors.
Other area real-estate professionals reported similar trends, along with inventory levels that can’t keep up with demand. They said they expect those trends to continue further into the year.
“What happens next is hard to predict, but until there’s inventory, I don’t foresee there would be a slowdown,” said Damon Heim, managing broker at Coldwell Banker Network Realty in Galena, Ill.
For January and February, East Central Iowa Association of Realtors reported 170 homes sold, compared to 172 over the same period last year. Homes spent an average of 20 days on the market in February.
Kohlhaas said that while the number of homes sold dipped slightly at the start of the year, it still is higher than would have been expected for that period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, the number of listings on the market is similar to before the pandemic, but demand has increased such that it feels like there is not much available, Kohlhaas said.
She pointed to multiple factors that could be affecting that trend. A key one, though, is a spate of first-time millennial homebuyers entering the market at full force.
“Almost the entire millennial generation now is a potential homebuyer,” she said. “They’re starting to become more comfortable in their jobs. They have some stability in their career. They had rented for a long time, and now, they’re really ready to go in and find that right house.”
In Grant County, Wis., 48 homes were sold in January and February at an average price of $200,256, said Deb Jenny, a broker with Platteville (Wis.) Realty. Over the same period last year, 45 homes were sold at an average price of $187,041.
“People have lost out on homes, and so they’re recognizing that you can’t go in and negotiate a lot,” Jenny said. “It’s like buying a car these days. That’s the sticker price, that’s what you’re going to pay.”
She said not as many houses are for sale, and the ones that are available are going right away.
She tied that trend to more people jumping into the market during the pandemic. At the same time, some people are holding off on selling their homes because, while they can get a good sale price, they will have to pay a higher price when they buy a new house.
“It’s going to take a while for that inventory to build again, so prices will continue to remain strong — maybe not the craziness we’ve seen in the last couple of years, but prices will continue to remain strong for a while because we don’t have inventory being replaced,” Jenny said.
Conor Brown is CEO of Rockford (Ill.) Area Realtors, an association that includes Jo Daviess County, Ill. His entity still was compiling data for home sales in the county, but he said area real estate agents are reporting trends that mirror regional and national ones.
“It’s just been explosive price growth and dwindling inventory that’s just really been a challenge for buyers that are out there seeking their next home,” Brown said.
Factors impacting that trend include pandemic impacts, hesitancy among sellers not sure where they will move next and a lack of new construction driven by rising material and labor costs, he said.
Brown said he expected sale numbers and prices to remain high for the first half of the year as buyer demand remains strong. For the second half of the year, it remains to be seen how the national economy and other geopolitical events impact the market.
He said he would not be surprised if the market slows a bit in the second part of the year.
“It doesn’t mean that the bottom’s falling out. It just means that you’re not going to see the double-digit percentage (price) increases that have been happening the past couple of years,” Brown said. “It might be more in the mid-single digits.”
Jenny, likewise, said she expect home sales to remain strong, though at some point prices won’t continue to rise as much as they have because local incomes won’t support it.
“It will still be strong for home sales for what we have, unless something else triggers like inflation that could affect people’s thoughts on purchasing or selling,” she said.