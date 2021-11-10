Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Deb McGrath
MADISON, Wis. — A former CIA officer and daughter of a former congressman is the latest Democrat running to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.
Deb McGrath, of Menomonie, announced her candidacy Tuesday. Kind is retiring after having held the seat for more than 24 years.
The congressional district covers a swath of counties along Wisconsin’s western border, including Crawford and Grant counties.
McGrath worked in national security positions for 25 years in both the CIA and the Department of State. She also served as a captain in the U.S. Army.
Her father, Al Baldus, represented the district from 1975 to 1981 in Congress.
If elected, McGrath would be the first woman to represent the district.
Other Democrats already in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke and U.S. Navy veteran Brett Knudsen. They will square off in the Aug. 9 primary.
Kind endorsed Pfaff, who formerly worked for Kind.
Republican Derrick Van Orden is running for the district again after being narrowly defeated by Kind in 2020. Former President Donald Trump backs Van Orden.
Republicans have targeted the race as one they can flip next year, especially under newly proposed maps that would make the district more favorable to the GOP.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.