CASCADE, Iowa -- The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce has named its new executive director. 

Libbie Bettis, of Marion, will take on the role, the chamber announced today. Bettis fills a vacancy created by the departure of Katelyn Wolfe, who left the chamber in December. 

In an online announcement, Bettis said she has family ties to the area and soon will move to Cascade. 

Tags

Recommended for you