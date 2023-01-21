Energizer Plant
The Energizer plant in Fennimore, Wis., is slated to close, according to The International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

 Stephen Gassman, Telegraph Herald

FENNIMORE, Wis. — The future of a major manufacturing plant in Grant County is looking grim following a union announcement that the Energizer plant in Fennimore is slated for closure.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced late Thursday that the Fennimore site is one of two anticipated closures in the state in the next 12 to 24 months, with the other being at the Energizer plant in Portage. The announcement said the two plants employ a combined 600 union workers.

