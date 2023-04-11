A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $14,000 from a convenience store’s Iowa lottery pull-tab account.
Hollie A. Carr, 38, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree theft.
If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of lottery-forgery or theft of ticket would be dismissed, as well as two counts of probation violation.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and Carr will recommend a 10-year suspended sentence and two to five years of probation. Carr’s sentencing hearing is set for May 30.
Court documents state that Rainbo Oil Co. alerted Dubuque police on Feb. 27 of a large amount of over-payouts relating to the store’s pull-tab account, with most of the flagged payouts occurring at the company’s convenience store at 2335 University Ave.
Company officials told police they suspected Carr of “embezzling money using the pull-tab payout button on their (cash) register,” documents state. Officials believed Carr was keeping pull-tab tickets that customers had redeemed.
The alleged transactions were believed to have occurred 46 times between Nov. 8 and Jan. 31, resulting in a total theft of $14,319.
Store surveillance footage appeared to show Carr opening the register drawer and placing money in her bag, documents state.
Documents state that Carr also was using money from the pull-tab payouts to “counter the tender” and purchase scratch-off lottery tickets for herself. Carr is alleged to have taken more than 44 scratch-off tickets in this manner.