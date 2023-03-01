DES MOINES — A bill that would add requirements of applicants for both food stamps and Medicaid programs advanced out of an Iowa House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.

The bill would create many changes to the state’s management of the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid, with the goal of ensuring that no one receives benefits for which they do not qualify.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.