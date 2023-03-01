DES MOINES — A bill that would add requirements of applicants for both food stamps and Medicaid programs advanced out of an Iowa House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.
The bill would create many changes to the state’s management of the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid, with the goal of ensuring that no one receives benefits for which they do not qualify.
“Over the years, I’ve worked on this often in this committee,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who is a member and former chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee and voted for the bill on Tuesday. “We want to make sure that the money is going to the people who actually need it.”
The committee advanced the bill on Tuesday, 12-9, with some Republicans joining all the committee’s Democrats in voting against it.
The bill would codify the current qualifying income level for both federal programs at 160% of the federal poverty level, which comes to around $48,000 for a typical family of three. It also would require applicants for benefits to complete a “computerized identity authentication process,” which would require them to answer financial and personal questions tailored to realities common among people with low incomes.
The bill also would require both the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to more frequently test and monitor benefit recipients for any life change — such as the death of a dependent or loved one for whom they are a caregiver, a pay raise or an asset purchase — which might disqualify them from the benefit they are receiving.
The bill also caps the liquid assets members of a household can own and still receive SNAP benefits at $15,000, not counting one vehicle. The bill also makes the continuation of Iowa’s Double Up Food Bucks program — by which SNAP recipients receive matched funds on purchases of fruits and vegetables at participating locations — contingent on Iowa’s SNAP program excluding purchases of candy and soft drinks that are not sugar-free.
Proponents say meticulous tracking of recipients’ qualifications with the help of a new computerized system will help prevent fraudulent receipt of benefits and help make sure people are receiving the benefits for which they qualify.
“No one here wants to see people hungry in the state,” said Iowa Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, who is managing the bill. “Everyone here wants people to receive the benefits they deserve. But if you don’t qualify for them, you don’t.”
Jeneary could not say how much fraud there is in the federal programs when asked by other committee members. Committee Chair Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said the Department of Inspections and Appeals had caught $8 million in fraud last year for Medicaid.
Iowa Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said if the department already was catching fraud, then the added work for state staff in the bill was duplicative.
Meyer said the bill means the department would not have to catch as much fraud in the first place.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, who is on the committee and voted in favor of the bill, said afterward that it would help stop fraud and could be good for benefit recipients, as well.
“I think it’s a good way to make sure we catch the fraud that’s going on,” he said. “And there are a lot of ways for people to apply now.”
Democrats who opposed the bill in committee voiced many concerns. Some said the additional work for staff and new computer systems would cost the state significantly more money and not create savings, since the programs in question are federally funded. Others said the additional requirements of applicants would lead to many people who should qualify for assistance losing access to it.
“I know that more than 300,000 Iowans are food insecure,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “Every day in the news, we hear about inflation. Food inflation is a big part of that. This would make benefits much more difficult to access.”
Other Democrats voiced concerns about tying Double Up Food Bucks to the exclusion of sweets because it would have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has not approved similar exclusion requests from states.
Lundgren said she did not share that concern.
“I love our Double Up Food Bucks program, especially because it allows people to use SNAP at our farmers market and share that with local farmers,” she said. “But it is just common sense that (SNAP) should not be used for candy.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, no longer serves on the Health and Human Services Committee since being named House Minority Whip. She said she was not completely up to date on the bill but that its overall goals were neither needed nor helpful.
“There is no evidence that widespread fraud in these programs is a problem,” she said. “But we’re putting all these barriers in place. The result is that some families and kids go hungry.”
The bill is being backed by Republican leaders, with a long list of co-sponsors topped by House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. Other co-sponsors include Bradley and Iowa Reps. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga.
The bill must go through the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee before getting to the full House floor for a vote.
