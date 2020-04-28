Dubuque County’s largest employer will lay off more than 260 employees from its local plant in the next five weeks, officials confirmed Monday.
A total of 159 employees at John Deere Dubuque Works were informed Monday afternoon that they “will be placed on indefinite layoff” effective June 1, according to Jennifer Hartmann, director of strategic public relations at Deere & Co.
The impacted employees’ last day at work will be May 29.
“Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory and to optimize the workforce at each facility,” a company statement reads. “No other Deere location is included in today’s announcement.”
That move will be in addition to 105 layoffs at the Dubuque facility that first were announced in February. Those originally were set to take effect April 6, but those employees’ layoff date has since been pushed back to Monday, May 4, Hartmann wrote.
Answering questions only via email, she noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on “virtually all aspects of the global economy,” including the customers of the Deere division that includes the Dubuque facility.
“The industries John Deere serves in agriculture, turf, construction and forestry are being impacted to one degree or another by COVID-19,” she wrote.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., echoed those sentiments.
“Anyone like John Deere Dubuque Works — that produces the finest construction equipment in the world — is going to be impacted in the way of future orders until the demand increases for these products,” he said.
He said he was sure John Deere will increase its workforce when the market strengthens again.
“This will be a temporary thing, and Deere understands their customers well, and the fact that they’re a preferred supplier means they’ll bounce back quickly once the market returns,” Dickinson said.
GDDC puts the local plant’s employment levels at 2,600 people.
Asked about current employment numbers, Hartmann said there will be about 1,195 production workers when the second round of layoffs goes into effect, she wrote.
She did not provide the total number of employees at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Dan White, president of the UAW Local 94, said he received calls Monday from employees who had been notified they were being laid off. However, he said he was waiting to confirm more information with Deere officials.