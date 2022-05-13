Recent sightings of a black bear in the Dubuque area prompted wildlife officials to offer tips to avoid a personal encounter with the animal.
Dubuque County Conservation noted that the animals leave their dens in the spring and start searching for food. The group noted that “black bears are generally a shy, nonaggressive species and bear attacks are rare.”
The group’s post provides the following tips to avoid bear encounters:
Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container until trash pickup day.
Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.
Don’t leave pet food outside.
Refrain from using birdfeeders in areas that a bear could visit from the months of April to June. If birdfeeders are used, hang them at least 10 feet high and four feet away from any structure.
Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards and other potential food sources.
When camping, keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that, when outdoors and bears could be nearby, people make noise while hiking to prevent surprising the animals; travel in a group if possible; keep dogs leashed; avoid an area if there is evidence of a bear; and leave them alone if you encounter them.