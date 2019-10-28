A Dubuque apartment suffered about $23,000 worth of damage during a fire early Sunday.
Firefighters arrived at 3510 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 305, at about 12:05 a.m., according to the Dubuque police and fire departments.
“The first engine arrived in five minutes and found smoke on the third floor,” Fire Chief Rick Steines wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “They forced the door and extinguished a contents fire with a small amount of water.”
Police said the fire was reported by Myra M. Galloway, 21, of that address.
Steines estimated the damage at $23,000 “from a smoldering fire in clothes and other contents," as well as smoke damage.
Crews remained on scene for three hours.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen wrote in an email to the TH that authorities still are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
“Our investigators are working with the fire marshal to determine this,” Jensen said.