A Dubuque man was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at a party.
Genaro Ledesma Jr., 20, of Dubuque, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
His trial began Tuesday at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The jury rendered the not-guilty verdict on Thursday, and the charge was subsequently dismissed.
Ledesma had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in Dubuque County in the fall of 2020.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims in sexual cases.
The woman reported to police that she was "very intoxicated" on the night of the party, according to court documents. A witness also reported that the woman was "not in any condition to give consent."
She reported blacking out and waking up in the back seat of a vehicle without pants on, documents state. She also found bruises on her body.
Ledesma told police that he and the woman had consensual sex the night of the party, documents state.
