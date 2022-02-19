The future of a planned $22.5 million distribution center in Dubuque is up in the air with a proposal to terminate a development agreement between the city and the project’s developer.
City Council members on Monday, Feb. 21, will consider ending the agreement with Setzer Properties DBQ LLC for the purchase of a 34-acre property at the north end of Innovation Drive in Dubuque Industrial Center West. City officials previously stated that Setzer indicated the parcel would be the site of a new, 217,000-square-foot facility leased to FedEx Ground Package System.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said city and Setzer officials agreed to cancel the agreement after the city learned that Setzer Properties has not secured an agreement with FedEx to lease the new building.
“We misunderstood that this developer was in competition with other developers to provide a project site,” Van Milligen said. “They did not have a lease with FedEx to occupy that space, and they didn’t have any reasonable timeline for when that would be the case.”
When contacted by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, a representative with Setzer Properties declined to comment.
FedEx Ground provided the following statement, “FedEx Ground is constantly exploring options to optimize our network in order to meet growing customer demand for our services. As part of this effort, we continue to evaluate opportunities in the area. In keeping with company practice, we do not offer information on expansion plans until details are finalized.”
The development agreement stated the city would sell the property for $5,144,588 to Setzer Properties, which would finish construction on the new facility by Feb. 1, 2023. FedEx, which has a facility next to the Innovation Drive property, was anticipated to move into the newly built structure and add 10 jobs to its current local workforce of 135 full-time employees. No financial incentives were offered to Setzer through the agreement.
Van Milligen said FedEx has not communicated its plans to the city and no future agreements for the project are in development.
“We don’t have any idea what will happen next,” he said. “We wish FedEx luck in putting together a project.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., described the project as “up in the air.”
“We’ll just have to wait and see if anything develops beyond this impasse,” he said. “I hope that something else will pop up to get this project on track, but right now, this is off track.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh expressed his disappointment over the potential termination of the development agreement and stressed that the city must continue to work to bring more industry to Dubuque.
“It’s unfortunate this didn’t work out the way the city planned,” he said. “I wish this could have worked out.”