Susie Noonan and her four daughters have plenty to celebrate this summer.
The sisters all recently celebrated graduations — two from college, one from high school and the youngest from middle school.
“It’s a bit crazy,” said Susie Noonan, of Dubuque. “It’s kind of unprecedented that this would happen at this time, but it’s exciting for them.”
And with graduation plans interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, having your siblings to celebrate milestones with comes in handy, the sisters said.
“It’s actually really cool because obviously, we didn’t really get to celebrate individually, so it’s cool that we got to get together and celebrate all of our accomplishments together,” said Amelia Noonan, who just graduated from Clarke University.
Amelia’s younger sister Audrey graduated from Northeast Iowa Community College with her dental assisting degree. Caroline recently celebrated her graduation from Dubuque Senior High School, and Clara just finished up at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and is readying to start high school in the fall.
“I made them each a sign to put in the yard, to try and make it a little more exciting than it was turning out to be,” Susie Noonan said.
The Noonans found ways to celebrate each daughter’s milestones, even with the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting the usual festivities.
They held their own “senior night” for Caroline after she missed out on her senior soccer season, buying her flowers and escorting her into a room for dinner. There were also photos, special dinners and virtual ceremonies for the sisters.
“They’re major accomplishments for my kids, but as their mom, they’re really major accomplishments for me and their dad,” Susie said.
Clara said being done with middle school still doesn’t feel real because the pandemic interrupted the end of her school year, but she is still ready to start high school. Getting to close a chapter of her education also is special because she gets to celebrate with her sisters.
“Because I’m a middle-school graduate, I’m not recognized as much, but I feel like I get to share the experience more with my sisters,” Clara said.
Audrey said that while her graduation was not as she expected, she is glad to be done with school and is excited for what comes next. She has also appreciated getting to go through this unusual graduation season with her siblings.
“It’s definitely interesting because we didn’t get to celebrate with our classmates, but since we’re in this unique situation, we get to celebrate with one another, so its not as lonely of a graduation as some people are feeling right now,” Audrey said.