Dubuque voters will head to the polls this fall to decide the fate of the city's aging civic center, and whether to increase their taxes to reconstruct it.
Council members voted, 7-0, to approve proposed ballot language for a Sept. 8 vote on a $74.3 million expansion of the more than 40-year-old Five Flags Center.
"This has been a very long conversation, but in all reality the community itself has not had the conversation yet," said Council Member Brad Cavanagh, whose ward includes Five Flags.
City leaders have spent nearly $200,000 on studies and a soils analysis over the past two years as they assess what to do with the arena and theater.
Five Flags management has said the arena has reached the end of its useful economic life.
"We need to have a full and robust conversation about this as a community," Cavanagh said, adding the arena served as one of the "centerpieces" of his childhood, doing homework at Five Flags while watching his brother play hockey.
"It's the place where we watched Fighting Saints games on Fridays," he said. "It's the place where I graduated from high school."
And now it's time for the community at large to decide what value they place on Five Flags, Cavanagh and other council members said.
"People are tired of studying this," Council Member Rick Jones said. "It’s time for education and action."
The arena would be demolished and then rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, which could cut the city's more than $900,000 annual taxpayer operating subsidy to about $350,000, according to consultants.
The project would require increases to the city’s tax rate. Overall, the average Dubuque homeowner would pay more than $2,200 in additional property taxes over 20 years if voters approve the renovation, city finance director Jennifer Larson said. That would add an average of more than $111 per year onto the tax bill for a house with an assessed value of about $146,000.
At least 60% of voters will need to back the measure for it to pass.
If the project is approved, it likely would take four years for a new Five Flags to open, likely in the fall of 2024, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
Should the ballot measure fail, the city has budgeted $6 million in fiscal year 2024 to make necessary improvements to Five Flags.
"We're in a competition with every other city in this country for workforce," Mayor Roy Buol said after the meeting. "We have to create that community of choice with amenities that people want. I think the Five Flags is one of those amenities they're going to expect in a community they want to move."
As for residents who might balk at the price tag and higher tax bill, Buol argues not improving Five Flags would be "detrimental" to local employers attempting to attract and retain workers. That, he argues, could cause the city to stagnate, leading to a decline in Dubuque's population and erode the city's tax base.
"There would be less people living in the city of Dubuque, and so that tax burden would increase again on that homeowner," Buol said. "It's a significant investment on their part, but that's the highest it would be."
A city-hired consulting firm suggests about one-fourth of the estimated $74 million construction costs could be covered by outside sources, including by selling naming rights, event parking fees, ticket surcharges and private fundraising.
Five Flags Civic Center Commission recently agreed to form a subcommittee to investigate possible naming and sponsorship deals for the facility.
As funding sources are identified, council members would have to decide whether to apply that toward the debt needed to build the project and approved by voters, or use it to reduce or eliminate the city’s annual subsidy to operate Five Flags, Van Milligen said.
If money comes in from naming rights, etc., council would have up to 46 days before a Sept. 8 vote to change the ballot language to reflect any outside funding that would lower borrowing costs, Van Milligen said.
The city would organize a public information campaign, creating a website and distributing "objective, factual information related to the referendum" via the city newsletter, utility bill inserts and flyers.
Five Flags management, as well, have offered to host open houses and public tours of the facility. And Cook said ASM Global, which manages Five Flags, will be part of a campaign committee that will form to advocate for passage of the referendum.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors have endorsed the proposed expansion "to enhance our competitiveness with surrounding metros ... to attract and retain workforce and to maximize the best interests of our business climate."