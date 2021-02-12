PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A set of bills backed by southwest Wisconsin legislators would enable people to order alcohol for curbside pickup or home delivery.
Proponents hope the proposals expand markets for dining and drinking establishments, which have suffered significant revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. If the measures are approved, Wisconsin would join more than 25 states that permit the delivery of spirits.
“In this current environment, anything to help our businesses out is important,” said Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who supports two measures recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, also is in support. State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said he has not yet adopted a position.
One bill would enable grocery stores, bars and restaurants to accept alcohol orders by phone or online and offer curbside pickup.
A second proposal would authorize retailers to deliver alcohol, using either their own staff or a third-party delivery service. Deliveries only could be made when the retailer is open for on-site sales.
The delivery person must verify the customer is at least 21 and sober, and scan a form of identification. The delivery service would incur liability for selling to underage customers.
Increased patronage would be welcome news to Wisconsin restaurants and bars, which from February 2020 through December, lost 46,600 jobs — a 23% decline.
“It’s a long time coming, and it’s unfortunate that a pandemic had to be the thing that pushed it,” said Mike Osterholz, co-owner of 2nd & Main in Platteville. “A whole lot more people would be interested in ordering to-go or takeout food from a whole lot of different establishments if they know they can get the addition of beers or mixed drinks.”
But public health officials are raising alarms at the prospect of increasing access to alcohol in the Badger State, where the binge drinking rate exceeds the national average by 8 percentage points.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documented an increase in people reporting substance use, depression and suicidal ideation during the pandemic.
“The stress of society … does tend to cause more people to seek less-healthy ways to cope wait the stress, including alcohol and other drugs,” said Jeff Kindrai, Grant County health director. “One of the major concerns would be … to ensure it doesn’t result in increased drinking and driving.”
Thirty-four people in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties died from deaths attributed to alcohol in 2019, according to data collected by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Through July of 2020 — the most recent data available — the number stood at 22.
Fennimore Police Chief Christopher French is optimistic.
“I’m sure there will be some manipulations, but responsible business owners and customers will continue to be responsible,” he said. “I think we should support local business as much as possible, and we will just adjust to any new challenges or concerns that result from the change.”