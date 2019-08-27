A renowned vocal group will perform this year at Five Flags Theater.
The Four Italian Tenors will perform Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the historic Dubuque venue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Five Flags Box Office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Ticket prices start at $34, which includes access to a pre-show wine and cheese tasting.
The Four Italian Tenors are in the midst of their first U.S. tour. The group will “perform the greatest tenor arias and songs of all time,” according to a press release.